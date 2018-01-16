STEELERS & PIRATES: Jaguars-Steelers Recap | Fans | Ben Returning | McCutchen Traded | Photo Gallery | Cole Traded
TAMAQUA, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested after one of her children reported she’d been drinking for three days straight and police found her passed out on the couch, with her four kids left to fend for themselves.

Thirty-five-year-old Audrey Warner of Tamaqua is charged with endangering the welfare of children.

Police say that when officers went to the house, they found three empty 20-ounce cans of alcohol.

Warner’s 11-year-old daughter told police that her mother beat the children and made them stay in the attic. She said that when she tried to make breakfast for her siblings, they were told to “go back to bed.” The other children are 6, 5 and 2.

Police say the children were taken to their grandmother’s house.

Warner’s lawyer didn’t immediately return a phone call Tuesday.

