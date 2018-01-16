Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Focus Features has released the first clip of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” the new movie about Fred Rogers.
The movie is from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom).
“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” takes an intimate look at America’s favorite neighbor: Mister Fred Rogers.
The movie is described by the company as a portrait of a man whom we all think we know, this emotional and moving film takes us beyond the zip-up cardigans and the land of make-believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children with compassion and limitless imagination.
“Love is at the root of everything, all learning, all parenting, all relationships, love or the lack of it,” Rogers says in the clip. “And what we see and hear on the screen is part of who we become.”
“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” will have its world premiere at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.
The movie will open in theaters on June 8, 2018.