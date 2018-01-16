STEELERS & PIRATES: Jaguars-Steelers Recap | Fans | Ben Returning | McCutchen Traded | Photo Gallery | Cole Traded
Filed Under:Justin Timberlake, PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH (CBS) — Grammy Award winner and global superstar Justin Timberlake announced he is bringing his upcoming Man of the Woods Tour to Pittsburgh this June.

Timberlake will be touring in support of his upcoming album Man of the Woods set for release Friday, February 2, two days before his Super Bowl halftime performance.

“The outdoors is the inspiration for a lot of these songs. That’s the main idea. The tour will be able to bring the outside in. How can we bring that to life?” Timberlake says in the tour’s trailer. “I want people to see the inspiration for how it ended up sounding. I’ve never seen that done before: Bring the outside in.”

JT dropped the first official single and music video for “Filthy,” from his upcoming album on earlier this month. It’s been five years since the singer’s last album, 2013’s “20/20.”

Timberlake is set to perform at the PPG Paints Arena on Friday, June 1.

Tickets go on sale Monday, January 29.

