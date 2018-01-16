STEELERS & PIRATES: Jaguars-Steelers Recap | Fans | Ben Returning | McCutchen Traded | Photo Gallery | Cole Traded
WINTER WEATHER: More Snow | 10th Street Bypass | Emsworth Locks & Dam | City Streets | Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Lawrence County, Local TV, School Bus Crash, Shenango Township

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A school bus carrying elementary school students went off the road and ended up in a ditch in Lawrence County on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just after 4 p.m. on Savannah Gardner Road in Shenango Township.

According to emergency dispatchers, about 30 elementary school students were on board the bus at the time. The bus somehow went off the road and ended up in a ditch.

All of the students were checked out by emergency medical services at the scene. No students were hurt in the crash.

The children were loaded onto another bus and sent back to their elementary school.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch