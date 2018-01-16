Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A school bus carrying elementary school students went off the road and ended up in a ditch in Lawrence County on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened just after 4 p.m. on Savannah Gardner Road in Shenango Township.
According to emergency dispatchers, about 30 elementary school students were on board the bus at the time. The bus somehow went off the road and ended up in a ditch.
All of the students were checked out by emergency medical services at the scene. No students were hurt in the crash.
The children were loaded onto another bus and sent back to their elementary school.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.