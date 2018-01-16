Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More snow made for a miserable drive home Tuesday night with traffic heading out of Downtown Pittsburgh at a standstill.

Some drivers said it took them nearly an hour just to get out of their parking garage, and once they got out, traffic was backed up for miles.

Many of those drivers left their downtown jobs around 5 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Most of them were still sitting in traffic well after 6 p.m.

“It took me 45 minutes to get here from the Fort Duquesne Boulevard garage,” Debbie Kaulius said.

“We’ve gone, I don’t know, three or four blocks in 15 minutes, half an hour?” Griffin Raasch said.

Pointed toward the Parkways where the gridlock was different, but not much better. Route 28, another problem spot, had bumper-to-bumper traffic for miles. It took well over an hour to get from downtown to Harmarville.

“The roads are bad, have to go slow. Earlier I came from Point Breeze and it took about an hour. [It typically takes about] 15 minutes,” Jeanne Killian said.

Slick conditions were slowing everyone down and putting a big dent in local salt supplies.

“The centers are covered, the sides are covered, but two tire tracks are all you need,” Bob Dopson said.

PennDOT called in extra crews Tuesday night to treat the roads throughout the night.