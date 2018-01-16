Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
GROTON, Conn. (KDKA) — The USS Pittsburgh submarine is now under the command of a Pittsburgh-area native.
Commander Jason Deichler, a Carnegie native, became the new commanding officer of the USS Pittsburgh at a ceremony last Friday in Connecticut.
At the ceremony, Deichler said the “sons and daughters of Pittsburgh inspired me to breathlessly work hard and never give up.”
The USS Pittsburgh is a nuclear-powered, Los Angeles class, fast-attack submarine that has been in active service for 34 years, making it one of the oldest submarines in the Atlantic Fleet.