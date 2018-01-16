Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Allegheny County Housing Authority Police are heading up the investigation into a sprinkler system pipe that froze and then burst on the 5th floor of the West Mifflin Manor High Rise on Monday night.

And, it appears that police are getting closer to determining the cause of the rupture.

The burst pipe sent water cascading down to the basement, causing extensive damage, which one official estimated would be in the six figures.

The pipe ruptured in Unit 508 in the building. Contractors have recently been renovating about 20 of the 100 or so units in the high rise. Sources say it now appears that one of the contractors may have left a window open in that unit, which caused the pipe to freeze.

Leah Dojack is now temporarily staying in the Comfort Inn on Lebanon Church Road. She told KDKA-TV’s Ralph Iannotti she lives in Unit 509.

Dojack was among several dozen tenants who had to be evacuated Monday night because of the water emergency.

“All I saw was the firemen kick the door in, and I saw water coming down in my apartment. It was flooded,” she said. “The kitchen is flooded. It was all the way in the living room.”

Firefighters from seven companies were called in Monday night to help in the evacuation from the high rise. Tenants – many of whom needed assistance – were transported to West Mifflin High School and then to area motels. Housing Authority police helped to make certain the evacuees had their medications once the building was emptied, and Tuesday, police made sure they all had hot meals.

Dojack’s reaction to the likelihood that a contractor may have left a window open causing the sprinkler pipe to rupture was plain and simple.

“That’s terrible. That is very bad,” she said. “I want to go home, just to be safe, that’s all.”

The cleanup and repair work is moving forward smoothly in the building. In fact, elevators are already back in service, less than 24 hours after the building was partially flooded.

The first of the tenants forced to evacuate may be allowed back in the high rise on Wednesday.