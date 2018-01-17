STEELERS & PIRATES: Jaguars-Steelers Recap | Fans | Ben Returning | McCutchen Traded | Photo Gallery | Cole Traded
CLAIRTON (KDKA) – Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Clairton home Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers and paramedics were called to a home in the 900 block of School Street around 8:15 a.m.

When they arrived, they found an unresponsive woman on the front porch and an unresponsive man just inside the front door. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not released their names at this time. However, neighbors said 72-year-old Robert Lewis and his wife, 73-year-old Louise, lived in the home.

Emergency responders noticed a strong smell of natural gas. A small fire near the dryer was quickly extinguished as well.

The gas has also been turned off to the home.

The cause of death has not been determined, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

No other information has been released at this time.

