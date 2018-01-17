Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In a light-hearted gesture, a bakery in Jacksonville is sending a care package to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, thanking him for his contributions to the Jaguars’ success this season.
In the Steelers’ two losses to the Jaguars, Roethlisberger turned the ball over on seven occasions.
That’s where Cinotti’s Bakery enters the picture.
In a post on Facebook, the bakery announced they were sending Roethlisberger seven of their turnovers.
“We appreciated the turnovers you gave us over our season so in return we wanted you to get a TASTE of 7 turnovers,” the post said. “So here are our very best Apple, blueberry and Cherry turnovers! Sincerely, the amazing City of Jacksonville or as you know it SACKSONVILLE.”
The Jaguars will face the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.