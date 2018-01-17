STEELERS & PIRATES: Jaguars-Steelers Recap | Fans | Ben Returning | McCutchen Traded | Photo Gallery | Cole Traded
With diners serving up heavy breakfasts like pancakes and French toast topped with whipped cream, Pittsburgh isn’t exactly known for its healthy breakfasts. But that doesn’t mean they’re impossible to find. Plenty of Pittsburgh eateries, particularly cafes, can get your morning started with healthy options to keep you on track with your diet, from creative bowls to simple fare like granola and yogurt.

Bluebird Cafe
221 Forbes Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
(412) 642-4414
www.bluebirdkitchen.com

With two locations on Forbes Avenue and Stanxwix Street, it’s now even easier to stop by Bluebird Cafe for one of their breakfasts. The menu is seasonal and isn’t the same at both locations, but you can count on offerings like pastrami cured salmon and fried eggs — but for something healthier, try the organic steel-cut oats served with coconut milk, almonds, dried fruit, and brown sugar or the granola with Greek yogurt, honey, and fruit. They also offer light fare like smoothies, breakfast bread pudding, quiche, muffins, and pastries.

micro diner Best Healthy Breakfasts In Pittsburgh

Photo Credit: Micro Diner/Facebook

Micro Diner
221 Shiloh St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
(412) 381-1391
www.microdiner.com

Diners aren’t exactly known for serving healthy breakfasts, but Micro Diner on Mt. Washington is different — plus you can get breakfast all day. You’ll find classics like omelets and pancakes, but go for their lighter meals like the Micro Breakfast with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage. Other options include veggie breakfast sandwiches and gluten-free pancakes, plus sides like oatmeal apple sauce, and yogurt with granola.

B52 Cafe
5202 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 781-5204
www.b52pgh.com

B52 is known for their delicious vegan dishes fusing American and Middle Eastern cuisine, so it’s no surprise they’re a go-to for a healthy breakfast. Stop by for brunch and try the tofu scramble, toast with toppings like avocado or almond butter, or a selection of flatbreads.

square cafe Best Healthy Breakfasts In Pittsburgh

Photo Credit: Square Cafe/Facebook

Square Cafe
1137 South Braddock Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
(412) 244-8002
www.square-cafe.com

Square Cafe’s fall/winter menu is packed with variety, from breakfast burritos to pancakes. But that variety includes plenty of healthy fare like their breakfast bowls with tofu, oatmeal, ahi tuna, and more, or small dishes like oatmeal or muesli, Greek yogurt topped with bananas, almonds, and granola.

Coca Cafe
3811 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 621-3171
www.coca-cafe.net

Like so many other breakfast spots, Coca Cafe has a number of savory breakfasts, like their unique omelets and grilled shrimp and aged-cheddar grits. But for something a little healthier, turn to their starters, where you’ll find whole-weat avocado toast with local honey and an acai bowl with frozen fruit, toasted coconut, chia seeds, and berries.

