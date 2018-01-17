By Janelle Sheetz With diners serving up heavy breakfasts like pancakes and French toast topped with whipped cream, Pittsburgh isn’t exactly known for its healthy breakfasts. But that doesn’t mean they’re impossible to find. Plenty of Pittsburgh eateries, particularly cafes, can get your morning started with healthy options to keep you on track with your diet, from creative bowls to simple fare like granola and yogurt.

Bluebird Cafe

221 Forbes Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 642-4414

www.bluebirdkitchen.com With two locations on Forbes Avenue and Stanxwix Street, it’s now even easier to stop by Bluebird Cafe for one of their breakfasts. The menu is seasonal and isn’t the same at both locations, but you can count on offerings like pastrami cured salmon and fried eggs — but for something healthier, try the organic steel-cut oats served with coconut milk, almonds, dried fruit, and brown sugar or the granola with Greek yogurt, honey, and fruit. They also offer light fare like smoothies, breakfast bread pudding, quiche, muffins, and pastries.

Micro Diner

221 Shiloh St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15211

(412) 381-1391

www.microdiner.com Diners aren’t exactly known for serving healthy breakfasts, but Micro Diner on Mt. Washington is different — plus you can get breakfast all day. You’ll find classics like omelets and pancakes, but go for their lighter meals like the Micro Breakfast with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage. Other options include veggie breakfast sandwiches and gluten-free pancakes, plus sides like oatmeal apple sauce, and yogurt with granola.

B52 Cafe

5202 Butler St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15201

(412) 781-5204

www.b52pgh.com B52 is known for their delicious vegan dishes fusing American and Middle Eastern cuisine, so it's no surprise they're a go-to for a healthy breakfast. Stop by for brunch and try the tofu scramble, toast with toppings like avocado or almond butter, or a selection of flatbreads.

Square Cafe

1137 South Braddock Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15218

(412) 244-8002

www.square-cafe.com Square Cafe’s fall/winter menu is packed with variety, from breakfast burritos to pancakes. But that variety includes plenty of healthy fare like their breakfast bowls with tofu, oatmeal, ahi tuna, and more, or small dishes like oatmeal or muesli, Greek yogurt topped with bananas, almonds, and granola.