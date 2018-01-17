Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for help solving the city’s first homicide of 2018.
It happened on Jan. 9 in North Homewood.
Diron Hopwood, 25, was found shot to death.
Police say he had just returned home from vacation and had stopped at his grandmother’s house.
“We have some information that he was possibly walking with another individual just prior to being shot. There was possibly a car involved,” said Pittsburgh Police Det. George Statler.
The Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477.
Callers can remain anonymous and there is a reward.