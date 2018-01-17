Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LEECHBURG (KDKA) — After weeks of frigid temperatures and snowfall, there is growing fear about what’s to come on the Kiski River in Armstrong County.

Ice jams are already edging toward some homes, and with a thaw coming this weekend, people who live along the river’s banks can only hope for the best.

The Kiski River is a beautiful sea of huge, white chunks of ice. It’s a spectacular sight, but try telling that to the people who live along the banks

“It’s scary. It really is,” says Anne Scott.

The ice jams are inching toward Scott’s front yard in Gilpin Township. She fears she’ll soon be stranded, and doesn’t know how emergency vehicles could get down her street.

“We don’t know if it’s going to flood us out or you’re going to be stuck in our driveway. We have no idea what’s going to happen with it,” she said.

The National Weather service isn’t putting out a storm prediction just yet, but they believe we won’t have the severe flooding we had last weekend. In Pittsburgh, stranded motorists were rescued from the Parkway when the 10th Street Bypass became a mass of mud and ice.

Temperatures won’t be as high this weekend and we won’t have the same heavy rains. But it’s of little comfort for folks who live on the Kiski.

Scott: “This is the worst we’ve seen it.”

KDKA’s Paul Martino: “And you’re frightened?”

Scott: “Yes, ‘cause I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Even so, the ice jams are a magnificent sight. As long as they stay out of your yard.

“It’s beautiful, if it was on a picture postcard,” Scott said.

The NWS is hopeful that temperatures will rise Thursday and there won’t be any additional ice. Even so, they’ll be keeping a close eye on the Kiski.