MASONTOWN (KDKA) – A Fayette County man has turned himself in and is being charged with murder.
According to a Herald-Standard report, the incident took place at a home in the 300 block of Peach Street around 10 p.m. Monday.
Christopher Shellhammer called 911 and told dispatchers he had just shot someone and he was going to the police station.
When police went to the home, they found Michael Henrick on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim’s fiancée and two young daughters were also in the house at the time of the shooting.
Shellhammer is facing a list of charges including, criminal homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.
