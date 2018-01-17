Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – He’s one of the most beloved coaches on the staff according to the players and he’ll be remaining with the team despite other opportunities.
Offensive line coach Mike Munchak was one of the leading candidates for the Arizona Cardinals head coaching position but today withdrew his name from the second round of interviews.
Left Guard Ramon Foster sent this tweet upon learning that his position coach wasn’t going anywhere.
Munchak came to the Steelers in 2014 after being fired as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans.
In his time as the Steelers offensive line coach, Ben Roethlisberger has been sacked less than any other point in his career and the running game has flourished with Le’Veon Bell rushing for the third most yards in the league this year.