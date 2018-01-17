STEELERS & PIRATES: Jaguars-Steelers Recap | Fans | Ben Returning | McCutchen Traded | Photo Gallery | Cole Traded
WINTER WEATHER: More Snow | 10th Street Bypass | Emsworth Locks & Dam | City Streets | Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Arizona Cardinals, Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell, Mike Munchak, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – He’s one of the most beloved coaches on the staff according to the players and he’ll be remaining with the team despite other opportunities.

Offensive line coach Mike Munchak was one of the leading candidates for the Arizona Cardinals head coaching position but today withdrew his name from the second round of interviews.

Left Guard Ramon Foster sent this tweet upon learning that his position coach wasn’t going anywhere.

Munchak came to the Steelers in 2014 after being fired as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

In his time as the Steelers offensive line coach, Ben Roethlisberger has been sacked less than any other point in his career and the running game has flourished with Le’Veon Bell rushing for the third most yards in the league this year.

Like The Fan On Facebook

Follow The Fan On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch