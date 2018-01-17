STEELERS & PIRATES: Jaguars-Steelers Recap | Fans | Ben Returning | McCutchen Traded | Photo Gallery | Cole Traded
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s treasurer says his office returned more than $254 million in unclaimed property to the rightful owners last year.

Democratic Treasurer Joe Torsella said Wednesday that last year’s figure is an increase of 34 percent compared to 2016.

The Treasury Department gets millions in unclaimed property every year.

That includes dormant bank accounts, forgotten stock holdings, uncashed checks and leftover loot from inside safety deposit boxes.

The agency maintains a website where people can search by name for unclaimed property.

You can find the website by clicking here.

