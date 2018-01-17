Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh is still dealing with complaints over its response to last weekend’s winter storm.
Nearly a week later and some residents say their streets still haven’t been plowed.
Leaders are laying out a plan to improve their snow removal operations.
It includes buying more trucks and looking into more effective ways to treat the roads.
“It’s going to take a couple weeks for us,” said Pittsburgh Chief Operations Officer Guy Costa. “We want to look at other materials, other than basic rock salt.”
“Change the salt and the cocktail that we make with it,” added Mayor Bill Peduto. “We’re looking at investing in sprayers to be able to use instead of salt for pretreat.”
The city is also look at revamping how its routes are laid out to be more efficient and effective, and the city’s 311 Hotline will now be open during snowstorms.