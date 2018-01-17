Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

IMPERIAL (KDKA) — There was huge surprise for two teenagers on Wednesday when their dad, who was deployed with the Air Force in Kuwait, came home earlier than expected.

Chief Master Sgt. John Lee, of the 911th Air Force Base, didn’t tell his kids he planning to come home because he didn’t want them to be disappointed if it didn’t happen.

“I’m so excited to be back,” said Sgt. Lee. “It’s still like not for real yet. Just got off the plane a little while ago.”

He and his wife orchestrated a surprise for both their son and daughter.

“Caleb is 15, and Lilly is 13, and they’re the best kids a guy could ever ask for,” said Sgt. Lee.

While Lilly was at an after-school program at West Allegheny Middle School in Imperial, Lee walked into a crowded room. She immediately ran to him, and the two hugged as the room of students clapped and cheered.

“How you doing, baby? I sure did miss you,” he told her.

Lilly said afterward: “I was so confused at first ’cause I thought he was coming home later. So I was like, ‘Is that my dad?’ And I just ran over and gave him a hug!”

“Oh my gosh. I almost started crying,” said Sgt. Lee.

Next stop was West Allegheny High School where his son, Caleb, was exercising.

Sgt. Lee sneaked in and asked Caleb during a push up, “Caleb Lee, are you working hard?”

Caleb looked up and ran to his dad to hug him and tell him that he loves him.

Together again, the Lee family planned on getting something to eat to celebrate dad’s return.

By the way, John and Sheri Lee have created an organization to help members of the military. “Heroes Supporting Heroes” is about veterans volunteering to help with household maintenance and other issues for other veterans or families of service members.

For more information, visit: https://www.heroessupportnetwork.com/heroes-supporting-heroes