HARRISBURG (AP) – Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf wants to require that employers pay overtime wages to hundreds of thousands more lower-paid Pennsylvanians.
Wolf unveiled his proposal Wednesday. Wolf says raising the overtime threshold would strengthen the middle class, boost the economy and help make wages fairer.
The proposed regulation would need approval from a five-member agency board that has a 3-2 Democratic majority. The process could take more than a year.
The administration says the rule would phase in the increase over three years and cover 460,000 more salaried workers. The regulation would require that salaried workers earning up to almost $48,000 a year in 2022 get time-and-a-half pay for any time they work over 40 hours in a week.
Pennsylvania’s current threshold is set at the federal baseline of $23,660, which took effect in 2004.
California, New York and several other states with higher minimum wages require overtime pay for some salaried workers above the federal baseline.
