CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Officials in Washington County are advising residents in Chartiers Township to stay in their homes as firefighters battle a blaze tonight at a metal plant.
According to emergency officials, the fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. at the Dynamet facility on Museum Road.
Chartiers Township officials say they are monitoring the air quality while crews work to extinguish the fire.
They say they’ve found “no reason to evacuate” the area at this time; however, they are asking residents who live nearby to stay in their homes until further notice.
On Facebook, township officials say: “If this order changes, we will advise you, but until then, please stay in your homes and allow the First Responders to do their jobs.”
Their website says Dynamet is a producer and distributor of specialty alloys.
There’s no word yet on what sparked the fire or if there have been any injuries.
