EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Howard Street in East Pittsburgh early Thursday morning.
The first crews were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Smoke still filled the structure about an hour later.
So much smoke still emanating from this home in East Pittsburgh. 911 tells us that no one was taken to the hospital from the scene. Crews still actively working to put out the fire on Howard Street @CBSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/uuAZuAtkpK
— Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) January 18, 2018
A woman living a few streets away told KDKA-TV she could see smoke and the glow of the fire from her home.
There were no reports of anyone being injured.