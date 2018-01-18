WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:East Pittsburgh, Howard Street

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Howard Street in East Pittsburgh early Thursday morning.

The first crews were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Smoke still filled the structure about an hour later.

A woman living a few streets away told KDKA-TV she could see smoke and the glow of the fire from her home.

There were no reports of anyone being injured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch