WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Donald Trump, H&K Equipment, Jon Delano, Local TV, Lynne Hayes-Freeland, Rick Saccone

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – President Donald Trump will visit a North Fayette company during a visit to western Pennsylvania Thursday afternoon.

The president is expected to talk about his tax bill at H&K Equipment.

Senior administration officials tell KDKA the president will tour the plant and then cite specific examples and people locally who have benefited by the Republican tax bill, noting that Pennsylvanians will get $11 billion in tax cuts.

However, there is a political side to the visit.

This morning, Trump tweeted that he will be giving his “total support” to Rick Saccone.

Saccone is the Republican candidate for Congress in the March 13 special election against former federal prosecutor Conor Lamb, a Democrat.

Trump is expected to speak at the business around 2:30 p.m.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch