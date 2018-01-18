PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – President Donald Trump will visit a North Fayette company during a visit to western Pennsylvania Thursday afternoon.
The president is expected to talk about his tax bill at H&K Equipment.
Senior administration officials tell KDKA the president will tour the plant and then cite specific examples and people locally who have benefited by the Republican tax bill, noting that Pennsylvanians will get $11 billion in tax cuts.
However, there is a political side to the visit.
This morning, Trump tweeted that he will be giving his “total support” to Rick Saccone.
Will be going to Pennsylvania today in order to give my total support to RICK SACCONE, running for Congress in a Special Election (March 13). Rick is a great guy. We need more Republicans to continue our already successful agenda!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018
Saccone is the Republican candidate for Congress in the March 13 special election against former federal prosecutor Conor Lamb, a Democrat.
Trump is expected to speak at the business around 2:30 p.m.
