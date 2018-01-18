KDKA-TVA picture taken on January 12, 2012, shows a bathroom attached to one of the guest rooms at the Kirsha Training Facilities complex in Donetsk where the French national football team will be based for the Euro 2012 football championships. The facilities were built for local club side Shakhtar Donetsk. (Photo credit: Alexander Khudoteply/AFP/Getty Images)(Photo […]
Filed Under:Democrats, House Of Representatives, Republicans

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed a temporary government-wide funding bill that would avert a government shutdown this weekend.

The measure still faces iffy prospects in the Senate, where Democrats are poised to block it in hopes of spurring slow-moving talks on immigration.

The measure would keep the government running through Feb. 16. The government faces a partial shutdown at midnight Friday, an outcome both sides say they want to avoid but one that seems increasingly possible.

The 230-197 vote came after an influential bloc of House conservatives won promises of future action on separate legislation to bolster the military and tighten immigration laws. House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows announced the group’s support after talks with House GOP leaders and President Donald Trump.

