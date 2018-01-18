WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:James Bailey, SCI Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Pa. (AP) – Officials say an inmate serving a life sentence for a 1989 murder jumped to his death from the second floor of a housing unit at a Pennsylvania prison.

Prison officials said Wednesday that 70-year-old James Bailey died Monday of injuries suffered at the State Correctional Institute at Camp Hill. He had been temporarily transferred there from a Greene County prison on Jan. 9.

PennLive.com reports that Bailey pleaded guilty to murder in 1990 for the killing of 41-year-old Gloria Alton. Investigators say she was shot in the head and repeatedly stabbed with a screwdriver. Police say the pair had briefly lived together.

State police are investigating Bailey’s death.

