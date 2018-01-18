WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:College Basketball, Robert Morris Colonials, Robert Morris University, Sacred Heart

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) – Dachon Burke had 10 of his 19 points in a dominant first half, Matty McConnell added 16 points and Robert Morris rolled to a 74-60 win over Sacred Heart on Thursday night.

Koby Thomas added 10 points for the Colonials (12-8, 6-1 Northeastern Conference), who held the Pioneers to 29 percent shooting with 11 turnovers to open a 42-20 haltime lead.

Despite missing all six of its 3-pointers, Sacred Heart (7-13, 2-5) shot 50 percent in the second half but was never able to threaten the league-leading Colonials.

Joseph Lopez had 14 of his 18 points in the second half for Sacred Heart and grabbed 10 rebounds. Zach Radz added 17 points.

McConnell had a pair of 3-pointers as Robert Morris scored the first 14 points of the game. Sacred Heart didn’t got on the board until Kinnon LaRose made a free throw more than seven minutes in and didn’t make a a basket until his layup at the 12:25 mark.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch