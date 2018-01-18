Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – Randy Fichtner is the Pittsburgh Steelers new offensive coordinator.
Fichtner replaces Todd Haley, who was not retained following Pittsburgh’s divisional round playoff loss to Jacksonville.
We have named Randy Fichtner offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 18, 2018
Fichtner has been an assistant with Pittsburgh since 2007 and spent the past eight seasons as quarterbacks coach, where he developed a strong rapport with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Fichtner will take over an offense that ranked third or better in total yards in three of the past four seasons and features Roethlisberger, All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown and All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell.
In a press release, Fichtner said: “I want to thank Coach (Mike) Tomlin and Art Rooney II for giving me this opportunity to be the offensive coordinator for this organization. We have a tremendous roster, and it will be my charge to continue putting our offensive players in position to succeed and score points. We have the nucleus to be successful, and I am thrilled about the chance to lead the offense as we have already started preparing for the 2018 season.”
Fichtner’s previous experience as offensive coordinator came at the collegiate level, when he served in the role at Memphis from 2001-06. Fichtner previously worked with Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin in the late 1990s when both were assistants at Arkansas State.
