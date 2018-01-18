WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Local TV, NFL, Offensive Coordinator, Pittsburgh Steelers, Randy Fichtner, Todd Haley

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – Randy Fichtner is the Pittsburgh Steelers new offensive coordinator.

Fichtner replaces Todd Haley, who was not retained following Pittsburgh’s divisional round playoff loss to Jacksonville.

Fichtner has been an assistant with Pittsburgh since 2007 and spent the past eight seasons as quarterbacks coach, where he developed a strong rapport with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Fichtner will take over an offense that ranked third or better in total yards in three of the past four seasons and features Roethlisberger, All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown and All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell.

In a press release, Fichtner said: “I want to thank Coach (Mike) Tomlin and Art Rooney II for giving me this opportunity to be the offensive coordinator for this organization. We have a tremendous roster, and it will be my charge to continue putting our offensive players in position to succeed and score points. We have the nucleus to be successful, and I am thrilled about the chance to lead the offense as we have already started preparing for the 2018 season.”

Fichtner’s previous experience as offensive coordinator came at the collegiate level, when he served in the role at Memphis from 2001-06. Fichtner previously worked with Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin in the late 1990s when both were assistants at Arkansas State.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch