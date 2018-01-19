Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Flooding caused some major damage in the Pittsburgh area last weekend, and Allegheny County Emergency Services says there may be even more this weekend.

The new year got off to an extremely cold start, and those freezing temperatures turned parts of the three rivers into sheets of ice. As temperatures have started to climb, the weather has caused ice jams on the Allegheny and Ohio Rivers.

On the Allegheny River, an ice jam begins in the Springdale/Plum area and extends past the Tarentum Bridge.

An ice jam on the Ohio River begins at the Emsworth Dam, where breakaway barges are causing problems for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and extends upriver.

Temperatures should rise this weekend and there may be rain in the forecast, which could increase the risk that the ice jams will break up and begin to move.

The Monongahela River could also be impacted by rising river levels.

Allegheny County Emergency Services says anyone downstream of the ice jams could see flooding caused by the ice jams breaking up and moving, and tributaries of the rivers could also flood.

Emergency Services is working with the US Army Corps of Engineers, the US Coast Guard and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to monitor the situation.

Officials warn businesses and residents who may be in impacted areas to prepare for flooding, protect or remove property that may be impacted by pieces of breakaway ice and to use extreme caution if you try to take photos or videos of ice flows.

