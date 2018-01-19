WEATHER: Flooding Concerns | Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Authorities are hoping the public can help them find a missing teenage girl from Greensburg.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 17-year-old Krystin Brown was last seen on Wednesday.

Brown is 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has light brown hair, green eyes and her ears are pierced.

(Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Officials are concerned because she may be in need of medical attention.

Brown may still be in Greensburg, but authorities say she could have also traveled to the Altoona area or Cresson area.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or State Police at 1-724-832-3288.

