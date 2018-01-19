Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — HBO released the first teaser trailer for their 2018 movie “Paterno” on Friday afternoon.
The short trailer shows shots of Academy and Emmy award winner Al Pacino as former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno and features a voiceover of someone asking, “Dad, did you know about Jerry?”
HBO’s official description of the movie reads: “After becoming the winningest coach in college football history, Paterno’s legacy is challenged and he is forced to face questions of institutional failure. Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Al Pacino returns to HBO in the title role, as Penn State’s Joe Paterno in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal.”
Paterno was fired after coaching at Penn State for 46 seasons following Sandusky’s 2011 arrest for sexual abuse of children.
The movie does not yet have an official release date, but HBO says it will premiere this spring.