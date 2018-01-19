WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Hearing Waived, Local TV, Police Chief Michael Diebold

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The former Leechburg police chief who allegedly solicited a 14-year-old girl for sex waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday afternoon.

Michael Diebold was set to appear in court Friday for a preliminary hearing on charges of unlawful contact with a minor and criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Diebold waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will stand trial on the charges.

Prosecutors say Diebold was communicating online with an undercover agent who was posing as a 14-year-old girl. Diebold was allegedly using the username “KuteCop4You” and arranged to meet the girl at a Sheetz in Lower Burrell.

When he arrived at the Sheetz on Jan. 5, he was arrested by agents with the Attorney General’s child predator unit.

Diebold was bonded out of the Westmoreland County Jail on Jan. 11. He faces more than 20 years in prison.

Diebold lost part of his arm after a fireworks accident last summer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch