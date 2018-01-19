Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — The Department of NHL Player Safety is fining the Los Angeles Kings’ Dustin Brown for cross-checking Pittsburgh Penguins’ defenseman Justin Schultz in Thursday night’s game.

According to the Player Safety Department, Brown is being fined $10,000 for the hit.

Los Angeles’ Dustin Brown fined $10,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for cross-checking Pittsburgh’s Justin Schultz. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 19, 2018

Brown was given a game misconduct penalty for sending Schultz, who was kneeling on the ice at the time, into the boards near the Kings’ bench during the third period.

Schultz stayed down for a long moment before skating off gingerly.

During the ensuing five-minute power play, Patric Hornqvist scored for the Penguins.

The Player Safety Department also announced they are fining the Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin $5,000 for spearing Brown in the same game.

Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for spearing Los Angeles’ Dustin Brown. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 19, 2018

