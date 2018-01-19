WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Investigators are working to piece together the chaotic sequence of events that led to a deputy U.S. marshal being shot to death while serving an arrest warrant in Pennsylvania’s capital city.

Forty-five-year-old Christopher David Hill was killed early Thursday when a gunman opened fire on law enforcement officers serving an arrest warrant inside a Harrisburg home.

Authorities say police were on the first floor handcuffing the woman they were seeking to arrest when 31-year-old Kevin Sturgis, of Philadelphia, began firing from the second floor. They say Sturgis was fatally shot as he later ran out the front door, again firing at police.

The county coroner says Hill died of a gunshot wound to the chest. Another member of the fugitive task force also was shot and wounded.

