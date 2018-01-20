Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Thousands of activists are marching in Philadelphia to mark the second anniversary of marches in support of women’s rights.
Saturday’s march is among dozens of rallies being held around the country. The activists are hoping to create an enduring political movement that will elect more women to government office.
Many marchers wore pink cat-ear hats as a show of solidarity, while others carried signs stating opposition to President Donald Trump and his policies. They walked through the streets chanting “Show me what democracy looks like. This is what democracy looks like.”
The rallies come a year after women rallied in cities across the Northwest and the United States, many saying they hoped to send a message to Trump about equality and other causes.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)