WEATHER: Flooding Concerns | Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Cherry Seaborn, ed sheeran, Engagement

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SUFFOLK, ENGLAND (AP) — Ed Sheeran has announced his engagement to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.

The Grammy-winning singer posted a picture of the two on his Instagram page Saturday morning saying the two got engaged right before the new year.

He said they are “very happy and in love” and that their “cats are chuffed as well.”

Sheeran said last fall how Seaborn inspired his song “Perfect,” which is Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Sheeran and Seaborn were friends when the two attended school in Suffolk, England. They reconnected years later.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch