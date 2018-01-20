WEATHER: Flooding Concerns | Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
SWISSVALE (KDKA) — An elderly man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Swissvale on Friday.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner says the man, Andrew Elko, age 84, of Pittsburgh, was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday in Swissvale.

The accident occurred on South Braddock Avenue at 9:45 a.m. and he was later pronounced dead at the hospital at 11:06 p.m.

The Swissvale Police Department is investigating the accident.

No further information is available at this time.

