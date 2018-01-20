Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SWISSVALE (KDKA) — An elderly man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Swissvale on Friday.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner says the man, Andrew Elko, age 84, of Pittsburgh, was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday in Swissvale.
The accident occurred on South Braddock Avenue at 9:45 a.m. and he was later pronounced dead at the hospital at 11:06 p.m.
The Swissvale Police Department is investigating the accident.
No further information is available at this time.
