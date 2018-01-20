Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SPRING HILL, Fla. (KDKA) — A Florida man who was found unconscious in a car in a bank drive-thru lane was reportedly arrested on DUI charges Wednesday.
CBS affiliate WTSP reports that 28-year-old Douglas Francisco was found unconscious behind the wheel of his car in the drive-thru lane of a bank on Wednesday afternoon.
The bank manager told authorities he knocked on Francisco’s window for “some time” before he regained consciousness.
When he woke up, Francisco tried to order a burrito. The bank manager told Francisco he was not in a Taco Bell drive-thru and then called police.
According to WTSP, when authorities arrived on the scene, they gave him a field sobriety test, and Francisco’s movements were “slow in a way that was consistent with someone on prescription narcotics.” Francisco allegedly had Oxycodone and Alprazolam on him, but he did have a prescription for both drugs.
A deputy said Francisco also “made several statements that were differing with reality.”
Francisco was arrested on DUI charges.