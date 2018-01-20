WEATHER: Flooding Concerns | Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:DUI, Florida, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SPRING HILL, Fla. (KDKA) — A Florida man who was found unconscious in a car in a bank drive-thru lane was reportedly arrested on DUI charges Wednesday.

CBS affiliate WTSP reports that 28-year-old Douglas Francisco was found unconscious behind the wheel of his car in the drive-thru lane of a bank on Wednesday afternoon.

The bank manager told authorities he knocked on Francisco’s window for “some time” before he regained consciousness.

When he woke up, Francisco tried to order a burrito. The bank manager told Francisco he was not in a Taco Bell drive-thru and then called police.

According to WTSP, when authorities arrived on the scene, they gave him a field sobriety test, and Francisco’s movements were “slow in a way that was consistent with someone on prescription narcotics.” Francisco allegedly had Oxycodone and Alprazolam on him, but he did have a prescription for both drugs.

A deputy said Francisco also “made several statements that were differing with reality.”

Francisco was arrested on DUI charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch