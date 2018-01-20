WEATHER: Flooding Concerns | Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – An Afghan official says that a group of gunmen have attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital Kabul.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish confirmed Saturday that the hotel came under attack at around 9 p.m. local time, but could not provide additional details.

Afghan Special Forces arrived at the hotel in response to attack, Danish added.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

