WEATHER: Flooding Concerns | Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Burglary, Fayette County, Local TV, Vanderbilt

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

VANDERBILT (KDKA) — Police are searching for someone who stole thousands of dollars in collectibles and other items from a Fayette County home Friday.

The burglary happened sometime between 7:20 a.m. and 5 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of Main Street in Vanderbilt.

According to state police, someone entered the home and stole about $10,000 in collectible U.S. currency, along with four credit cards, a checkbook, and prescription pain medication.

Anyone who has information about this burglary is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 724-439-7111.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch