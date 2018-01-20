Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
VANDERBILT (KDKA) — Police are searching for someone who stole thousands of dollars in collectibles and other items from a Fayette County home Friday.
The burglary happened sometime between 7:20 a.m. and 5 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of Main Street in Vanderbilt.
According to state police, someone entered the home and stole about $10,000 in collectible U.S. currency, along with four credit cards, a checkbook, and prescription pain medication.
Anyone who has information about this burglary is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 724-439-7111.