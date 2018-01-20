Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

KNOXVILLE (KDKA) — A wanted man was arrested in Knoxville on Saturday after an anonymous tip led authorities to his location.

Allegheny County sheriff’s deputies arrested 40-year-old Troy Frison, of Knoxville, on Saturday morning.

Frison was wanted on a bench warrant from a March 2016 arrest after he was found with a stolen shotgun. He was also wanted on a 2016 drug charge, where he pled guilty to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.

In addition, Frison was wanted on an arrest warrant from Westmoreland County in connection to an alleged domestic assault.

On Friday morning, someone left an anonymous tip through the Sheriff’s Office website saying that Frison was living in an apartment in the 300 block of Orchard Place in Knoxville.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene Saturday morning and announced themselves several times. They received no response, but did see a man matching Frison’s description through a window.

Eventually, deputies went into the apartment through the unlocked front door, and after a few minutes, Frison came out of a back bedroom, holding two small children. Deputies repeatedly told Frison to put the children down. He refused, so a deputy took the children from Frison and then took him into custody.

Frison was sent to the Allegheny County Jail to be lodged on his outstanding criminal bench warrants.

He will also be charged with counts of endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.

Allegheny County Sheriff Mullen thanked the public for their help in a release.

The Sheriff’s Office says anyone with information on any fugitives in the county can submit a tip online or through the office’s 24-hour hotline at 412-350-4714.