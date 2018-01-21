WEATHER: Flooding Concerns | Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Alex Hribal, Franklin Regional High School, Local TV, Murrysville

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The man who pleaded guilty to stabbing 20 students and a security guard while he was a student at Franklin Regional High School will reportedly speak in court before he is sentenced Monday.

Twenty-year-old Alex Hribal attacked his fellow students back in April of 2014 when he was just 16 years old.

He pleaded guilty to 21 counts of attempted homicide and aggravated assault back in October.

He is scheduled to be sentencing Monday and Hribal’s defense attorney, Pat Thomassey, says his client will speak in court beforehand.

In October, Thomassey said he was disappointed Hribal was not able to plead “guilty but mentally ill.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch