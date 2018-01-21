Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The man who pleaded guilty to stabbing 20 students and a security guard while he was a student at Franklin Regional High School will reportedly speak in court before he is sentenced Monday.
Twenty-year-old Alex Hribal attacked his fellow students back in April of 2014 when he was just 16 years old.
He pleaded guilty to 21 counts of attempted homicide and aggravated assault back in October.
He is scheduled to be sentencing Monday and Hribal’s defense attorney, Pat Thomassey, says his client will speak in court beforehand.
In October, Thomassey said he was disappointed Hribal was not able to plead “guilty but mentally ill.”