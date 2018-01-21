Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (KDKA) — The Minnesota Vikings take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Sunday, but crews began preparing for the aftermath Saturday night.
#Philadelphia city crews greased poles overnight to keep fans from climbing them. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/moFoNOmZCn
— Aaron Goodyear (@acgoodyear) January 21, 2018
CBS Affiliate WCCO reports that crews in Philadelphia worked overnight to grease streetlight poles to ensure fans don’t climb them.
The Eagles haven’t been to the Super Bowl since 2004 and the Minnesota Vikings haven’t been to the Super Bowl since 1977.