PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Mon Wharf will remain closed Monday and stay closed until further notice.
The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh says that while most of the heavy ice and large debris has been removed from the Wharf, now that temperatures are climbing, there is excessive amounts of mud and small debris.
The Parking Authority also says that, with rain in the forecast, there is the potential for flooding in the coming days.
The Mon Wharf will remain closed to parkers until further notice.
Additional parking is available at the First Avenue Garage and Second Avenue Plaza.