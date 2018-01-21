WEATHER: Flooding Concerns | Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Local TV, Mon Wharf, Pittsburgh Parking Authority

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Mon Wharf will remain closed Monday and stay closed until further notice.

The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh says that while most of the heavy ice and large debris has been removed from the Wharf, now that temperatures are climbing, there is excessive amounts of mud and small debris.

The Parking Authority also says that, with rain in the forecast, there is the potential for flooding in the coming days.

The Mon Wharf will remain closed to parkers until further notice.

Additional parking is available at the First Avenue Garage and Second Avenue Plaza.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch