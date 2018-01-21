WEATHER: Flooding Concerns | Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Duquesne Police officers responded to a shooting on the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue, early Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, officers found two wounded victims seated in a vehicle.

The victims were transported to a local trauma center where both underwent surgery.

One of the victims is in critical condition; the other is listed in stable condition.

Allegheny County Police Department’s General Investigations division assumed the investigation and indicates the victims were seated in the vehicle on Lincoln Avenue when another car pulled alongside them and its occupant or occupants began firing into the victims’ car.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477; callers can remain anonymous.

