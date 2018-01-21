WEATHER: Flooding Concerns | Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Democrats, Donald Trump, Illegal Immigrants

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has released a provocative new ad accusing Democrats of being “complicit” in the slayings of law enforcement officers by people in the U.S. illegally.

The 30-second ad was released Saturday on the anniversary of Trump’s inauguration and amid a government shutdown. Democrats are refusing to support a spending plan unless Republicans agree to a deal to protect some 700,000 immigrants known as “Dreamers” from deportation.

The ad touts Trump’s pledge to build a border wall and to strengthen border security.

It says, “Democrats who stand in our way will be complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants.”

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders calls the spot “really unbelievable and so sad for our country.”

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch