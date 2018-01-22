WEATHER: Flooding Concerns | Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – The Westmoreland County district attorney will seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing a New Kensington police officer.

Rahmael Sal Holt is accused of killing New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw following a traffic stop last year.

Today, District Attorney John Peck announced he would be seeking the death penalty in the case.

In December, Holt faced a preliminary hearing where he did not say a word and stared forward during proceedings.

Afterward, his attorney, Justin Ketchel, told KDKA, “My client didn’t do this. They don’t have any information at all whatsoever except from a convicted felon who admitted on the stand that he is a liar.”

