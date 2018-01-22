WEATHER: Flooding Concerns | Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LII

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans took to the streets to celebrate following their team’s 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC championship game.

The Eagles will be playing in their first Super Bowl since they lost to this year’s AFC champions the New England Patriots in 2005.

After the game, huge crowds gathered in neighborhoods around the city.

There were some reports of fans becoming unruly.

Earlier in the day, workers who jokingly called themselves the “Crisco Cops” greased light poles to prevent fans from climbing them.

During the fourth quarter, Philadelphia police posted an image of Crisco on Twitter.

While urging fans to celebrate responsibly, they wrote, “Now comes the time in the night where we must warn everyone about the dangers of Saturated Fats.”

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch