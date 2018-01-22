Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans took to the streets to celebrate following their team’s 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC championship game.

The Eagles will be playing in their first Super Bowl since they lost to this year’s AFC champions the New England Patriots in 2005.

After the game, huge crowds gathered in neighborhoods around the city.

There were some reports of fans becoming unruly.

11 vehicles vandalized overnight with green “EAGLES” paint on N. 16 Street near @TempleUniv. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ZCtzooqc1r — Steve Lindsay CBS (@SteveLindsayCBS) January 22, 2018

Earlier in the day, workers who jokingly called themselves the “Crisco Cops” greased light poles to prevent fans from climbing them.

During the fourth quarter, Philadelphia police posted an image of Crisco on Twitter.

Now comes the time in the night where we must warn everyone about the dangers of Saturated Fats. Cheers for #Foles! Jeers for #Poles! It’s a long way down, baby. Celebrate responsibly! pic.twitter.com/mES5MpPTY4 — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) January 22, 2018

While urging fans to celebrate responsibly, they wrote, “Now comes the time in the night where we must warn everyone about the dangers of Saturated Fats.”

