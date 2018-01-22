Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
EDGEWOOD BOROUGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot this evening at the Wendy’s in the Edgewood Towne Centre shopping plaza.
The shooting happened just before 7 p.m.
According to the police chief in Edgewood, the victim was shot in the stomach and rushed to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital where he will undergo surgery.
He has not been identified or a condition released, but police believe the victim and suspect may have known each other.
Police say both workers and customers were inside the fast food restaurant when the shooting happened.
The Wendy’s is closed for the investigation, and there’s no word yet when it will reopen.
Allegheny County Police are investigating.
