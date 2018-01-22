Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man who pleaded guilty to stabbing 20 students and a security guard while he was a student at Franklin Regional High School was sentenced Monday afternoon.

Twenty-year-old Alex Hribal was sentenced to 23 to 60 years in prison. He also must pay $269,000 in restitution to the victims.

Hribal attacked his fellow students back in April of 2014 when he was just 16 years old.

Today, Hribal’s mother took the stand to say bullying is the real issue in the case.

She also went on to say that many people suffering from mental illness suffer in silence. She turned to the judge and said, “I’m the one that needs sentenced, not him…If I had known about mental illness I’d have sought help right away. I’m sorry, Alex. I’m sorry.”

During today’s sentencing, Hribal took the stand and said he would rather go to prison and get mental health help than be out in the civilian world and potentially be a threat to others.

He pleaded guilty to 21 counts of attempted homicide and aggravated assault back in October.

In October, Hribal’s defense attorney, Pat Thomassey, said he was disappointed Hribal was not able to plead “guilty but mentally ill.”

