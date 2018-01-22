WEATHER: Flooding Concerns | Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hall & Oates and Train announced Monday that they’re co-headlining a summer tour, and it’s coming to Pittsburgh.

Train’s website says the bands will play PPG Paints Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 9. The bands will perform separate sets and close out the show with a joint set.

“This is going to be a career highlight for all of us in Train and a show that you won’t want to miss!” Patrick Monahan said in a Facebook post.

A special guest, who will be announced at a later date, will join the bands on tour.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, Jan. 29 at noon on LiveNation.com.

