PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Philadelphia police say a man is accused of punching a police horse and an officer during an arrest before the Eagles’ 38-7 NFC championship victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Police say a mounted state police corporal was trying to disperse a crowd in a stadium parking lot Sunday when a man struck the horse twice in the shoulder, then hit the corporal in the face.

Police say 19-year-old Andrew Tornetta is being charged with assault and other offenses. He didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

Police say a week earlier, a man was turned away from the Eagles playoff victory over the Atlanta Falcons because he was intoxicated and didn’t have a ticket. They say he punched a horse and was arrested.

