(Photo Credit: Visit Mercer County PA)

Couples dreaming of a romantic escape don’t have to travel to far-flung destinations across the globe. Mercer County welcomes travelers who want to enjoy romantic getaways that delight the senses and tickle the taste buds. With an array of accommodations made for those who want to be whisked away to experience luxury, fine dining, charming settings and secluded escapes, you’ll welcome your next getaway to nearby Mercer County. Mercer County is located in northwestern Pennsylvania. The County’s many lodging options, attractions and outdoor activities draw people from western Pennsylvania, as well as visitors from eastern Ohio, southwestern New York, and Ontario, Canada. The County’s various accommodations attract guests looking for sheer luxury, fine dining and rustic accommodations that are in the center of everything the County has to offer year-round. Escape a harsh and dreary winter, celebrate a special anniversary or plan an extraordinary Valentine’s Day with a romantic getaway to Mercer County.

Fine Dining Tara – A Country Inn Inspired by “Gone With the Wind,” this award-winning inn beckons couples who are dreaming of southern hospitality, grandeur and elegance. Escape from the ordinary with this property’s 27 guest rooms and suites, each with appointed custom décor. Rooms transport guests to the heart of the Antebellum South with names like Belle’s Boudoir, Hearts of the South and Sweet Magnolia Blossom. Décor styles include French Country, neo-classical and feminine, and feature canopy beds, a two-person Jacuzzi or sunken tub, gas fireplace and plush robes. Mercer County’s most romantic restaurant is located on Tara’s grounds. Ashley’s Gourmet Dining Room serves a sumptuous, candlelit seven-course dinner, attended to by white-gloved waiters who deliver a truly special formal dining experience. Enjoy this epicurean delight at any time of year. (A jacket is required for men.) Getaway Packages: Tara – A Country Inn Getaway packages include a stay in a guest room, hospitality hour reception, welcome tray, afternoon tea, dinner in either Ashley’s Gourmet Dining Room or Stonewall’s Tavern (another on-site restaurant), evening turndown service and breakfast in the morning. Guests can also take a tour of the Inn and enjoy indoor amenities including a pool and sauna. In the summer months, outdoor activities are also available. The grounds are decorated with a gazebo and romantic tree swing, perfect for quiet time with your loved one. Tara – A Country Inn is located at 2844 Lake Road, Clark, PA 16113. 800-782-2803. VisitMercerCountyPA has more information.

An Experience in Luxury Buhl Mansion Guesthouse and Spa Buhl Mansion Guesthouse and Spa is Tara’s sister property, and it promises opulence and pampering. This lovely and luxurious Mercer County lodging is celebrating its 20-year anniversary. The mansion has been named one of America’s Top 10 Most Romantic Inns and is listed on the Register of Historic Places. The décor is fabulous, filled with antiques and works of arts, and each room features a different theme and décor. Royal Grand Rooms boast gabled, 15-foot ceilings; a king-sized bed; hardwood floors, and Jacuzzi for two. King and Queen rooms showcase romantic themes, luxury amenities and a mix of antique and reproduction furniture. You will be treated like royalty, which is fitting for this castle’s regal setting. Get away from it all at Buhl Mansion, where rooms feature fireplaces, and you’re encouraged to enjoy some alone time. The Buhl Mansion Spa offers couples’ packages that allow guests to indulge in massages, facials, mani-pedis, and lunch with champagne, red roses and chocolate-covered strawberries. Individual treatments are also available for those who would like to experience over-the-top service and pampering. Getaway Packages: Buhl Mansion Guesthouse and Spa Getaway packages include a guest room, Jacuzzi, fireplace and turndown services with champagne and chocolates, as well as bell service, afternoon tea, a champagne reception, breakfast in the morning and a full range of spa services. Limousine bus service to Tara – A Country Inn on Fridays and Saturdays for dinner is provided. Buhl Mansion Guesthouse and Spa is located at 422 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146. 866-345-2845. VisitMercerCountyPA has more information.

Bed and Breakfasts for Your Unique Tastes Find your heart’s desire at Mercer County’s bed and breakfasts, whether you’re looking for indulgence, nature’s beauty or peace and quiet. Terra Nova House Bed and Breakfast is close to the heart of Grove City. It offers elegant Victorian charm with uniquely themed rooms, and boasts shopping, entertainment and dining close by. On Saturday and Sunday mornings, a full, cooked-to-order breakfast will be prepared for you. Rustic and secluded best describe Plant’s Herb Farm Bed and Breakfast. This romantic hideaway is a rustic log cabin that’s outfitted with modern amenities, including a queen bed, deep soaking tub and private deck. Inside, couples will find cozy rooms filled with antiques and collectibles. Plant’s Herb Farm is secluded and tranquil, but just a few miles from I-79. Seven Sisters Bed & Breakfast at McEwen Falls has a country setting that includes fields, woods and a 20-foot waterfall that’s spectacular any time of year. Guests enjoy sitting in front of a warm fire, soaking in the Jacuzzi and watching the sunset. Terra Nova House is located at 322 W Poplar St., Grove City, PA, 16127. 724-450-0712. Plant’s Herb Farm Bed & Breakfast is located at 104 S Foster Rd, Mercer, PA 16137. 724-301-3273. Seven Sisters Bed & Breakfast is located at 810 Hamburg Rd., Fredonia, PA 16124. 724-475-2918. VisitMercerCountyPA has more information.

Local Wines Shine During a Gourmet Getaway Webb Winery & Wilhelm Winery Special occasions and getaways call for award-winning wine. Mercer County has several boutique wineries that roll out the red carpet for couples. From February 9-11 and 14-17, 2018, Webb Winery is holding a Wine and Chocolate Tasting, and you’ll be able to experience how pairing these two treats brings out the flavor in both. Reservations can be made starting in January 2018. Wilhelm Winery invites you to come into their store and relax with some wine or Irish coffee. Both connoisseurs and first-time visitors will enjoy spending some quality time tasting their blush, red, white and fruit wines at two different county locations. Webb Winery’s tasting rooms are located at Grove City Premium Outlets, Suite 101, 1911 Leesburg Grove City Road, Grove City, PA 16127, and in Hermitage, 2978 South Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA 16148. Wilhelm Winery’s two locations are at 590 Georgetown Road, Haley, PA 16130 and 2130 State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148. 724-253-3700. VisitMercerCountyPA has more information.